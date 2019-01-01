JD Sports Fashion PLC is a U.K. retailer of branded sportswear and fashionwear. The company has stores in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and outside Europe. The offering includes international brands, such as Nike, Adidas, and The North Face, and own-brand labels, such as McKenzie, Carbrini, Supply & Demand and The Duffer of St George. The store network consists of various shops: Size?, Footpatrol, Chausport, Sprinter, Scotts, Tessuti, Cloggs, Mainline, and Ultimate Outdoors, among others. Stores are specialized: Footpatrol is a sneaker provider; Size? offers footwear, apparel, and accessories; and Chausport operates throughout France selling international footwear brands, such as Nike.