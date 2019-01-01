QQQ
JD Sports Fashion PLC is a U.K. retailer of branded sportswear and fashionwear. The company has stores in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and outside Europe. The offering includes international brands, such as Nike, Adidas, and The North Face, and own-brand labels, such as McKenzie, Carbrini, Supply & Demand and The Duffer of St George. The store network consists of various shops: Size?, Footpatrol, Chausport, Sprinter, Scotts, Tessuti, Cloggs, Mainline, and Ultimate Outdoors, among others. Stores are specialized: Footpatrol is a sneaker provider; Size? offers footwear, apparel, and accessories; and Chausport operates throughout France selling international footwear brands, such as Nike.

JD Sports Fashion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCPK: JDDSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JD Sports Fashion's (JDDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JD Sports Fashion.

Q

What is the target price for JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JD Sports Fashion

Q

Current Stock Price for JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF)?

A

The stock price for JD Sports Fashion (OTCPK: JDDSF) is $2.41 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:35:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JD Sports Fashion.

Q

When is JD Sports Fashion (OTCPK:JDDSF) reporting earnings?

A

JD Sports Fashion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JD Sports Fashion.

Q

What sector and industry does JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF) operate in?

A

JD Sports Fashion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.