Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.31 - 49.05
Mkt Cap
114.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.03
EPS
-0.9
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
JD.com is China's second- largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

JD.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JD.com (JDCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JD.com (OTCPK: JDCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JD.com's (JDCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JD.com.

Q

What is the target price for JD.com (JDCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JD.com

Q

Current Stock Price for JD.com (JDCMF)?

A

The stock price for JD.com (OTCPK: JDCMF) is $36.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JD.com (JDCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JD.com.

Q

When is JD.com (OTCPK:JDCMF) reporting earnings?

A

JD.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JD.com (JDCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JD.com.

Q

What sector and industry does JD.com (JDCMF) operate in?

A

JD.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.