Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd is a conglomerate primarily focused on investments in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles in Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Astra, direct motor interests, and other interests. The Astra segment includes the company's controlling interest in Astra International, an automotive group in Southeast Asia. Direct motor interests includes automotive operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The Other Strategic interests segment includes Southeast Asia investments in Siam City Cement and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation.