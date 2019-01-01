JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTC:JCRRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$11.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of JCR Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
JCR Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:JCRRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for JCR Pharmaceuticals
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:JCRRF)?
There are no earnings for JCR Pharmaceuticals
What were JCR Pharmaceuticals’s (OTCPK:JCRRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for JCR Pharmaceuticals
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.