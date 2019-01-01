QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.00%
52 Wk
17.95 - 27.9
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
10.88
Open
-
P/E
15.5
EPS
29.79
Shares
123.6M
Outstanding
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company proactively engaged in the research of enzymes and proteins. The company maintains a focus toward developing value-added treatment options to address unmet medical needs. JCR utilizes international partnerships as a component of its growth strategy. The vast majority of JCR's revenue is generated from its pharmaceutical operations, followed by medical devices and laboratory equipment. A portion of the company's sales are derived from licensing agreements.

Analyst Ratings

JCR Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: JCRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JCR Pharmaceuticals's (JCRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JCR Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JCR Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF)?

A

The stock price for JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: JCRRF) is $17.95 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JCR Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:JCRRF) reporting earnings?

A

JCR Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JCR Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCRRF) operate in?

A

JCR Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.