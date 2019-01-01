Japan Tobacco is the third-largest tobacco company globally. It owns a rich brand portfolio including Winston (non-U.S.), Camel (non-U.S.), and Mevius, and holds leading shares in many core markets including Japan, Russia, and the U.K. It has added Logic as a vaping brand and Ploom/PloomTech heated tobacco lines into its reduced-risk-product portfolio. The tobacco business contributes 90% of group sales and nearly all profits, with more than half generated by JTI, the overseas tobacco arm. JTI was created through the acquisition of R.J. Reynolds' non-U.S. operations in 1999 and further expanded through multiple acquisitions, of which the purchase of Gallaher in 2007 was the most notable, doubling JTI's sales. Pharmaceutical and processed food operations are the other businesses.