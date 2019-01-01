Janel Corp is a holding company. The company's operating segment include Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. Global Logistics Services segment is a full-service provider of cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding via air, ocean and land-based carriers, customs brokerage services, warehousing and distribution services, and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing and distributing industrial mixing equipment. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents and other immunoreagents for biomedical research. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Logistics Services segment.