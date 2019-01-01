QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.5 - 51.5
Mkt Cap
49.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.8
EPS
1.54
Shares
959.7K
Outstanding
Janel Corp is a holding company. The company's operating segment include Global Logistics Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. Global Logistics Services segment is a full-service provider of cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding via air, ocean and land-based carriers, customs brokerage services, warehousing and distribution services, and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment is engaged in manufacturing and distributing industrial mixing equipment. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents and other immunoreagents for biomedical research. It generates maximum revenue from the Global Logistics Services segment.

Janel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Janel (JANL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Janel (OTCPK: JANL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Janel's (JANL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Janel.

Q

What is the target price for Janel (JANL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Janel

Q

Current Stock Price for Janel (JANL)?

A

The stock price for Janel (OTCPK: JANL) is $51.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Janel (JANL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Janel.

Q

When is Janel (OTCPK:JANL) reporting earnings?

A

Janel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Janel (JANL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Janel.

Q

What sector and industry does Janel (JANL) operate in?

A

Janel is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.