Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:42AM
Jaguar Mining Inc is a junior gold mining company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caete Gold Mine Complex (Pilar and Roca Grande mines, and Caete Plant) which combined, produce more than 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The company also owns the Paciencia Gold Mine Complex.

Jaguar Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaguar Mining (OTCQX: JAGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jaguar Mining's (JAGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jaguar Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jaguar Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)?

A

The stock price for Jaguar Mining (OTCQX: JAGGF) is $3.643 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaguar Mining.

Q

When is Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Jaguar Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaguar Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) operate in?

A

Jaguar Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.