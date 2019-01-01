Jaguar Mining Inc is a junior gold mining company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caete Gold Mine Complex (Pilar and Roca Grande mines, and Caete Plant) which combined, produce more than 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The company also owns the Paciencia Gold Mine Complex.