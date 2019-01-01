QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 1.31
Mkt Cap
23.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Izotropic Corp is a research and development company specializing in cancer research and early detection for breast cancer. The Izotropic Breast CT Imaging System, IZOview produces high resolution breast images in 3D. The company has the worldwide license from the University of California, Davis to commercialize the technology. The license includes all intellectual property, trade secrets, patents and patent-pending applications that are the foundation of the company's breast CT imaging platform.

Izotropic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Izotropic (IZOZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Izotropic (OTCQB: IZOZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Izotropic's (IZOZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Izotropic.

Q

What is the target price for Izotropic (IZOZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Izotropic

Q

Current Stock Price for Izotropic (IZOZF)?

A

The stock price for Izotropic (OTCQB: IZOZF) is $0.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:04:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Izotropic (IZOZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Izotropic.

Q

When is Izotropic (OTCQB:IZOZF) reporting earnings?

A

Izotropic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Izotropic (IZOZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Izotropic.

Q

What sector and industry does Izotropic (IZOZF) operate in?

A

Izotropic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.