Invitro International is a provider of non-animal testing methods. The company develops and commercializes test kits and laboratory services. Its testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity, or ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. Its products and services include Irritection, Corrositex, and Lab Services. The company provides its products to various industries such as cosmetics, personal care, household products, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and hazardous waste transportation. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States and it also exports to other countries.