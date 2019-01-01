QQQ
Invitro International is a provider of non-animal testing methods. The company develops and commercializes test kits and laboratory services. Its testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity, or ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. Its products and services include Irritection, Corrositex, and Lab Services. The company provides its products to various industries such as cosmetics, personal care, household products, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and hazardous waste transportation. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States and it also exports to other countries.

Invitro International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invitro International (IVRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invitro International (OTCPK: IVRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invitro International's (IVRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invitro International.

Q

What is the target price for Invitro International (IVRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invitro International

Q

Current Stock Price for Invitro International (IVRO)?

A

The stock price for Invitro International (OTCPK: IVRO) is $0.37 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:35:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invitro International (IVRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invitro International.

Q

When is Invitro International (OTCPK:IVRO) reporting earnings?

A

Invitro International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invitro International (IVRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invitro International.

Q

What sector and industry does Invitro International (IVRO) operate in?

A

Invitro International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.