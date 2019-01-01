QQQ
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company together with its subsidiaries explores, develops and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium and chrome. It primarily operates four projects Kamoa Kakula, Western Foreland, Platreef, and Kipushi.

Ivanhoe Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX: IVPAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ivanhoe Mines's (IVPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ivanhoe Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ivanhoe Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)?

A

The stock price for Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX: IVPAF) is $9.0799 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ivanhoe Mines.

Q

When is Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) reporting earnings?

A

Ivanhoe Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ivanhoe Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) operate in?

A

Ivanhoe Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.