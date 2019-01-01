|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (ARCA: IVOG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF.
There is no analysis for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The stock price for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (ARCA: IVOG) is $182.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:00:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2017.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.