Innovative Food Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the distribution of perishables and specialty food products. Its customers include restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food-related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegar.