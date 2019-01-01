QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Interups Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the business of identifying and investing in business opportunities or transactions either directly or on behalf of its stakeholders, affiliates, associate concerns and clients. It specializes in crafting turnkey solutions involving complex financial and strategic challenges for a diverse set of businesses around the world, including firms, corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. The company also assists emerging and mature but distress clients in their capital, business structuring needs and acquire or invest in them by reviewing, analyzing and modelling various structural alternatives and assisting in their financial and management needs towards growth and turnaround.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Interups Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interups (ITUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interups (OTCEM: ITUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interups's (ITUP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interups.

Q

What is the target price for Interups (ITUP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interups

Q

Current Stock Price for Interups (ITUP)?

A

The stock price for Interups (OTCEM: ITUP) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:32:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interups (ITUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interups.

Q

When is Interups (OTCEM:ITUP) reporting earnings?

A

Interups does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interups (ITUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interups.

Q

What sector and industry does Interups (ITUP) operate in?

A

Interups is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.