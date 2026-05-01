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May 1, 2026 3:34 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Integer Holdings After Q1 Results

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Integer Holdings reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $439.580 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $426.477 million.

Integer Holdings cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.29-$6.78 to $5.83-$6.40 vs and lowered FY2026 sales guidance from $1.826B-$1.876B to $1.805B-$1.835B.

Integer shares fell 5.6% to trade at $83.60 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Integer following earnings announcement.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien reiterated Integer Holdings with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $87 to $97.
  • Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $92 to $89.

Considering buying ITGR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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