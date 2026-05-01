These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Integer Holdings After Q1 Results

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Integer Holdings reported quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $439.580 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $426.477 million.

Integer Holdings cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $6.29-$6.78 to $5.83-$6.40 vs and lowered FY2026 sales guidance from $1.826B-$1.876B to $1.805B-$1.835B.

Integer shares fell 5.6% to trade at $83.60 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Integer following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Matt O’Brien reiterated Integer Holdings with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $87 to $97.

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $92 to $89.

Considering buying ITGR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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