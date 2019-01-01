QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Italgas SpA is an Italy based company engaged in the business of natural gas distribution. The distribution service consists of transporting gas through local pipeline networks, from points of delivery at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks up to the final delivery points to customers. In addition, the company is also engaged in the metering activities, which consist of determining, gathering, making available and archiving metering data on natural gas withdrawn over the distribution networks. It derives a majority of the revenue from the natural gas distribution activity. The other activities of the company are the distribution and sale of water and providing technical, engineering, IT assistance and other services.

Italgas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Italgas (ITGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Italgas (OTCGM: ITGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Italgas's (ITGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Italgas.

Q

What is the target price for Italgas (ITGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Italgas

Q

Current Stock Price for Italgas (ITGGF)?

A

The stock price for Italgas (OTCGM: ITGGF) is $6.45 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 17:56:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Italgas (ITGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Italgas.

Q

When is Italgas (OTCGM:ITGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Italgas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Italgas (ITGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Italgas.

Q

What sector and industry does Italgas (ITGGF) operate in?

A

Italgas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.