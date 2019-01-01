Italgas SpA is an Italy based company engaged in the business of natural gas distribution. The distribution service consists of transporting gas through local pipeline networks, from points of delivery at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks up to the final delivery points to customers. In addition, the company is also engaged in the metering activities, which consist of determining, gathering, making available and archiving metering data on natural gas withdrawn over the distribution networks. It derives a majority of the revenue from the natural gas distribution activity. The other activities of the company are the distribution and sale of water and providing technical, engineering, IT assistance and other services.