|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Italgas (OTCGM: ITGGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Italgas.
There is no analysis for Italgas
The stock price for Italgas (OTCGM: ITGGF) is $6.45 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 17:56:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Italgas.
Italgas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Italgas.
Italgas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.