iSign Solutions Inc is a supplier of digital transaction management (DTM) software enabling the paperless, secure management of document-based transactions. Its solutions include an array of functionality and services, including electronic signatures, workflow management, and various options for biometric authentication. Its products include SignatureOn, iSign, and Console. These solutions are available across virtually all enterprise, desktop, and mobile environments as an integrated platform for both ad-hoc and automated transactions. The company's platform can be deployed both on-premise and as a cloud-based (SaaS) service, with the ability to transit between deployment models. Its products allow legally binding electronic signatures to be added to digital documents.