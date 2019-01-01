QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
iSign Solutions Inc is a supplier of digital transaction management (DTM) software enabling the paperless, secure management of document-based transactions. Its solutions include an array of functionality and services, including electronic signatures, workflow management, and various options for biometric authentication. Its products include SignatureOn, iSign, and Console. These solutions are available across virtually all enterprise, desktop, and mobile environments as an integrated platform for both ad-hoc and automated transactions. The company's platform can be deployed both on-premise and as a cloud-based (SaaS) service, with the ability to transit between deployment models. Its products allow legally binding electronic signatures to be added to digital documents.

iSign Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iSign Solutions (ISGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iSign Solutions (OTCPK: ISGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iSign Solutions's (ISGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iSign Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for iSign Solutions (ISGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iSign Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for iSign Solutions (ISGN)?

A

The stock price for iSign Solutions (OTCPK: ISGN) is $1.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:37:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iSign Solutions (ISGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iSign Solutions.

Q

When is iSign Solutions (OTCPK:ISGN) reporting earnings?

A

iSign Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is iSign Solutions (ISGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iSign Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does iSign Solutions (ISGN) operate in?

A

iSign Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.