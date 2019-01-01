QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
9.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
58.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
InsuraGuest Technologies Inc is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. Its products include InsuraGuest Hospitality and InsuraGuest Technologies' Insurtech Platform. It is a SaaS company utilizing proprietary insurance and technology software to integrate with hotel and vacation rental property management systems to deliver digital insurance products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InsuraGuest Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InsuraGuest Technologies (ISGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InsuraGuest Technologies (OTCQB: ISGIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InsuraGuest Technologies's (ISGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InsuraGuest Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for InsuraGuest Technologies (ISGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InsuraGuest Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for InsuraGuest Technologies (ISGIF)?

A

The stock price for InsuraGuest Technologies (OTCQB: ISGIF) is $0.1588 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:44:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InsuraGuest Technologies (ISGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InsuraGuest Technologies.

Q

When is InsuraGuest Technologies (OTCQB:ISGIF) reporting earnings?

A

InsuraGuest Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InsuraGuest Technologies (ISGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InsuraGuest Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does InsuraGuest Technologies (ISGIF) operate in?

A

InsuraGuest Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.