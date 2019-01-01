|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ARCA: ISCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF
The stock price for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ARCA: ISCF) is $33.945 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.
iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF.
iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.