|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Isracard (OTCGM: ISCDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Isracard.
There is no analysis for Isracard
The stock price for Isracard (OTCGM: ISCDF) is $3.8545 last updated Mon Jan 25 2021 16:42:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Isracard.
Isracard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Isracard.
Isracard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.