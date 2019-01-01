ñol

Integrated Rail
(NYSE:IRRX)
$10.04
0.01[0.10%]
At close: Sep 2
$10.03
-0.0100[-0.10%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low10.04 - 10.0452 Week High/Low9.8 - 10.05Open / Close10.04 / 10.04Float / Outstanding23M / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 20.3KMkt Cap288.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price10.01
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0.03Total Float-

Integrated Rail Stock (NYSE:IRRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Integrated Rail

Integrated Rail Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Integrated Rail (IRRX)?
A

There is no price target for Integrated Rail

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Integrated Rail (IRRX)?
A

There is no analyst for Integrated Rail

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Integrated Rail (IRRX)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Integrated Rail

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Integrated Rail (IRRX) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Integrated Rail

