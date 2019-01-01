QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/102.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 10
Mkt Cap
284.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integrated Rail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Rail (IRRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Rail (NYSE: IRRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Rail's (IRRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Rail.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Rail (IRRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Rail

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Rail (IRRX)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Rail (NYSE: IRRX) is $9.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Rail (IRRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Rail.

Q

When is Integrated Rail (NYSE:IRRX) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Rail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Rail (IRRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Rail.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Rail (IRRX) operate in?

A

Integrated Rail is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.