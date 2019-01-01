QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.93 - 4
Mkt Cap
232.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
64.6M
Outstanding
IR-Med Inc is a medical device company that specializes in infrared-based technologies. It develops medical devices based on the combination of Infra-Red (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

IR-Med Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IR-Med (IRME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IR-Med (OTCQB: IRME) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IR-Med's (IRME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IR-Med.

Q

What is the target price for IR-Med (IRME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IR-Med

Q

Current Stock Price for IR-Med (IRME)?

A

The stock price for IR-Med (OTCQB: IRME) is $3.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:06:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IR-Med (IRME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IR-Med.

Q

When is IR-Med (OTCQB:IRME) reporting earnings?

A

IR-Med does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IR-Med (IRME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IR-Med.

Q

What sector and industry does IR-Med (IRME) operate in?

A

IR-Med is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.