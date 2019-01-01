|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Integrated Research (OTCPK: IREHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Integrated Research.
There is no analysis for Integrated Research
The stock price for Integrated Research (OTCPK: IREHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 11, 2002.
Integrated Research does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Integrated Research.
Integrated Research is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.