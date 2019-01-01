QQQ
IRC Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which is engaged in the production and development of iron ore. Business activity of the firm is operated through various segments namely Mines in Production, Mines in Development, Engineering and Other. The Mines in Production segment consists of projects in the production phase. The Mines in Development segment includes the exploration and development phase of the iron ore projects. The Engineering segment is engaged in the in-house engineering and scientific expertise related to Giproruda. The Other segment is mainly engaged in the production of vanadium pentoxides and related products. Geographically business presence of the firm can be seen across the region of People's Republic of China and Russia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IRC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IRC (IRCWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IRC (OTCPK: IRCWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IRC's (IRCWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IRC.

Q

What is the target price for IRC (IRCWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IRC

Q

Current Stock Price for IRC (IRCWF)?

A

The stock price for IRC (OTCPK: IRCWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IRC (IRCWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IRC.

Q

When is IRC (OTCPK:IRCWF) reporting earnings?

A

IRC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IRC (IRCWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IRC.

Q

What sector and industry does IRC (IRCWF) operate in?

A

IRC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.