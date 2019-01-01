IRC Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which is engaged in the production and development of iron ore. Business activity of the firm is operated through various segments namely Mines in Production, Mines in Development, Engineering and Other. The Mines in Production segment consists of projects in the production phase. The Mines in Development segment includes the exploration and development phase of the iron ore projects. The Engineering segment is engaged in the in-house engineering and scientific expertise related to Giproruda. The Other segment is mainly engaged in the production of vanadium pentoxides and related products. Geographically business presence of the firm can be seen across the region of People's Republic of China and Russia.