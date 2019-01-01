|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IRC (OTCPK: IRCWF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IRC.
There is no analysis for IRC
The stock price for IRC (OTCPK: IRCWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IRC.
IRC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IRC.
IRC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.