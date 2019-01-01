Inter-Rock Minerals Inc produces and markets dolomite for the animal feed, glass, roofing, and agricultural lime industries in the United States. It also markets and distributes specialty ingredients to the dairy feed industry. It operates through three business units: MIN-AD, Inc., Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, and Papillon Agricultural Company. Its Papillon segment accounts for most of the firm's revenue, which is a marketer and distributor of toll manufactured premium dairy feed nutritional supplements.