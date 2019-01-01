QQQ
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc produces and markets dolomite for the animal feed, glass, roofing, and agricultural lime industries in the United States. It also markets and distributes specialty ingredients to the dairy feed industry. It operates through three business units: MIN-AD, Inc., Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, and Papillon Agricultural Company. Its Papillon segment accounts for most of the firm's revenue, which is a marketer and distributor of toll manufactured premium dairy feed nutritional supplements.

Inter-Rock Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inter-Rock Minerals (IRCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inter-Rock Minerals (OTCPK: IRCKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inter-Rock Minerals's (IRCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inter-Rock Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Inter-Rock Minerals (IRCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inter-Rock Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Inter-Rock Minerals (IRCKF)?

A

The stock price for Inter-Rock Minerals (OTCPK: IRCKF) is $0.379 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 16:35:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inter-Rock Minerals (IRCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inter-Rock Minerals.

Q

When is Inter-Rock Minerals (OTCPK:IRCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Inter-Rock Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inter-Rock Minerals (IRCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inter-Rock Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Inter-Rock Minerals (IRCKF) operate in?

A

Inter-Rock Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.