Impax Asset Management Group PLC is an investment firm. The company offers listed and private equity strategies to institutional clients, with assets under management and advice. Its segments are Impax LN and Impax NH. The company generates maximum revenue from the Impax LN segment. Impax LN itself has two operating sub-segments namely Listed Equity and Private Equity. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in France; Luxembourg; Netherlands; Ireland, and other countries.