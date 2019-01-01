QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.60%
52 Wk
13.75 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
34.32
Open
-
P/E
42.51
Shares
132.6M
Outstanding
Impax Asset Management Group PLC is an investment firm. The company offers listed and private equity strategies to institutional clients, with assets under management and advice. Its segments are Impax LN and Impax NH. The company generates maximum revenue from the Impax LN segment. Impax LN itself has two operating sub-segments namely Listed Equity and Private Equity. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in France; Luxembourg; Netherlands; Ireland, and other countries.

Impax Asset Mgmt Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (IPXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (OTCEM: IPXAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Impax Asset Mgmt Gr's (IPXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (IPXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (IPXAF)?

A

The stock price for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (OTCEM: IPXAF) is $15.5 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:22:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (IPXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr.

Q

When is Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (OTCEM:IPXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Impax Asset Mgmt Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (IPXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impax Asset Mgmt Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Impax Asset Mgmt Gr (IPXAF) operate in?

A

Impax Asset Mgmt Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.