Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics
The latest price target for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting IPSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.13% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Century Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Century Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Century Therapeutics was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Century Therapeutics (IPSC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price Century Therapeutics (IPSC) is trading at is $8.33, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
