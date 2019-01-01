IPic Entertainment (OTC:IPIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IPic Entertainment
IPic Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IPic Entertainment (OTCEM: IPIC) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on July 30, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IPIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IPic Entertainment (OTCEM: IPIC) was provided by Telsey Advisory Group, and IPic Entertainment downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IPic Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IPic Entertainment was filed on July 30, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IPic Entertainment (IPIC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price IPic Entertainment (IPIC) is trading at is $0.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
