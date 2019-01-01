QQQ
IPH Ltd is an Australian based holding company that provides intellectual property services and data analytics software development services. The company's intellectual property services, which is provided through the company's subsidiaries Spruson and Ferguson, Fisher Adams, Kelly Callinans, Pizzeys and Cullens, involve patents filing, prosecution, enforcement and management, designing, trademarks, and others. The company's intellectual property software business, which is operated under a subscription license model, is carried out through the company's subsidiary Practice Insight. The company generates almost all its revenue from the Asia Pacific market.

IPH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IPH (IPHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IPH (OTCPK: IPHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IPH's (IPHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IPH.

Q

What is the target price for IPH (IPHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IPH

Q

Current Stock Price for IPH (IPHLF)?

A

The stock price for IPH (OTCPK: IPHLF) is $6.764453 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 13:46:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IPH (IPHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IPH.

Q

When is IPH (OTCPK:IPHLF) reporting earnings?

A

IPH does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IPH (IPHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IPH.

Q

What sector and industry does IPH (IPHLF) operate in?

A

IPH is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.