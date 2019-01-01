IPH Ltd is an Australian based holding company that provides intellectual property services and data analytics software development services. The company's intellectual property services, which is provided through the company's subsidiaries Spruson and Ferguson, Fisher Adams, Kelly Callinans, Pizzeys and Cullens, involve patents filing, prosecution, enforcement and management, designing, trademarks, and others. The company's intellectual property software business, which is operated under a subscription license model, is carried out through the company's subsidiary Practice Insight. The company generates almost all its revenue from the Asia Pacific market.