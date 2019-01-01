Interpump Group SpA is an Italy-based company that manufactures and markets high-pressure piston pumps and hydraulic products. The company operates through two segments. Its water jetting segment manufactures high- and ultra-high-pressure pumps. Its hydraulic segment manufactures power take-offs, cylinders, componentry engineering, hydraulic distributors, valves, and hoses and fittings. The company owns production facilities in Italy, the U.S., Germany, China, India, Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania, and South Korea. The company has a global presence, with the domestic Italian market accounting for a fraction of its revenue.