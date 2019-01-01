QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/90.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.95 - 4.72
Mkt Cap
600.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
311M
Outstanding
Imperium Technology Group Ltd, formerly Imperium Group Global Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its operating segment includes Household products; Property investment; Money lending, Game publishing, and Esports. It generates maximum revenue from the Household products segment. The household products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of stainless steel furnishings and home products.

Imperium Technology Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperium Technology Gr (IPGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperium Technology Gr (OTCPK: IPGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperium Technology Gr's (IPGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperium Technology Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Imperium Technology Gr (IPGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperium Technology Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperium Technology Gr (IPGGF)?

A

The stock price for Imperium Technology Gr (OTCPK: IPGGF) is $1.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:48:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperium Technology Gr (IPGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperium Technology Gr.

Q

When is Imperium Technology Gr (OTCPK:IPGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Imperium Technology Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperium Technology Gr (IPGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperium Technology Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperium Technology Gr (IPGGF) operate in?

A

Imperium Technology Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.