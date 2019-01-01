ñol

Intl Personal Finance
(OTCPK:IPFPF)
1.55
00
At close: May 18
0.7109
-0.8391[-54.14%]
After Hours: 8:32AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.55 - 2.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 222.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap344.8M
P/E6.97
50d Avg. Price1.55
Div / Yield0.1/6.54%
Payout Ratio12.36
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Intl Personal Finance (OTC:IPFPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Intl Personal Finance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$134.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Intl Personal Finance using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Intl Personal Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is Intl Personal Finance (OTCPK:IPFPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Intl Personal Finance

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intl Personal Finance (OTCPK:IPFPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Intl Personal Finance

Q
What were Intl Personal Finance’s (OTCPK:IPFPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Intl Personal Finance

