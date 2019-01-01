QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.11/5.02%
52 Wk
1.75 - 2.33
Mkt Cap
479.7M
Payout Ratio
12.36
Open
-
P/E
11.12
EPS
0.04
Shares
222.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Personal Finance PLC provides consumer loans. The company's segment is based on geographical regions: European home credit, Mexico home credit, and Digital. It generates maximum revenue from the European home credit segment. The company home credit business operates as the Provident brand and makes small, unsecured loans to customers with low or unstable incomes and little to no credit history. Its digital business provides loans and revolving credit lines that customers access online.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl Personal Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl Personal Finance (IPFPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl Personal Finance (OTCPK: IPFPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl Personal Finance's (IPFPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intl Personal Finance.

Q

What is the target price for Intl Personal Finance (IPFPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intl Personal Finance

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl Personal Finance (IPFPF)?

A

The stock price for Intl Personal Finance (OTCPK: IPFPF) is $2.16 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl Personal Finance (IPFPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Intl Personal Finance (OTCPK:IPFPF) reporting earnings?

A

Intl Personal Finance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intl Personal Finance (IPFPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl Personal Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl Personal Finance (IPFPF) operate in?

A

Intl Personal Finance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.