There is no Press for this Ticker
International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France. It is based in Canada and derives revenue from the sales of gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of crude oil.

International Ptrl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Ptrl (IPCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Ptrl (OTCPK: IPCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Ptrl's (IPCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Ptrl.

Q

What is the target price for International Ptrl (IPCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Ptrl

Q

Current Stock Price for International Ptrl (IPCFF)?

A

The stock price for International Ptrl (OTCPK: IPCFF) is $7.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Ptrl (IPCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Ptrl.

Q

When is International Ptrl (OTCPK:IPCFF) reporting earnings?

A

International Ptrl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Ptrl (IPCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Ptrl.

Q

What sector and industry does International Ptrl (IPCFF) operate in?

A

International Ptrl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.