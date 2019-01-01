QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Interpharm Holdings Inc manufactures generic and over-the-counter medications. The company also pursues the development of other generic drugs in broad categories.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Interpharm Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interpharm Holdings (IPAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interpharm Holdings (OTCEM: IPAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interpharm Holdings's (IPAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interpharm Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Interpharm Holdings (IPAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interpharm Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Interpharm Holdings (IPAH)?

A

The stock price for Interpharm Holdings (OTCEM: IPAH) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:50:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interpharm Holdings (IPAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interpharm Holdings.

Q

When is Interpharm Holdings (OTCEM:IPAH) reporting earnings?

A

Interpharm Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interpharm Holdings (IPAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interpharm Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Interpharm Holdings (IPAH) operate in?

A

Interpharm Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.