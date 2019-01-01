|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Interpharm Holdings (OTCEM: IPAH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Interpharm Holdings.
There is no analysis for Interpharm Holdings
The stock price for Interpharm Holdings (OTCEM: IPAH) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:50:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Interpharm Holdings.
Interpharm Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Interpharm Holdings.
Interpharm Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.