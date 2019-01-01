Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ:IONM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$4.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Assure Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Assure Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ:IONM) reporting earnings?
Assure Hldgs (IONM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ:IONM)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Assure Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:IONM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.