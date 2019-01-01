Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ:IONM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Assure Hldgs
Assure Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ: IONM) was reported by Benchmark on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting IONM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 291.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Assure Hldgs (NASDAQ: IONM) was provided by Benchmark, and Assure Hldgs initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Assure Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Assure Hldgs was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Assure Hldgs (IONM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Assure Hldgs (IONM) is trading at is $2.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
