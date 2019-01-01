ñol

Ionic Brands
(OTCQB:IONKF)
0.0037
00
At close: Jun 6
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 145.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 552.4K
Mkt Cap538.4K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Ionic Brands (OTC:IONKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ionic Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$7.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ionic Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ionic Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ionic Brands (OTCQB:IONKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ionic Brands

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ionic Brands (OTCQB:IONKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Ionic Brands

Q
What were Ionic Brands’s (OTCQB:IONKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ionic Brands

