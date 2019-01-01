QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.3K
Div / Yield
0.03/3.38%
52 Wk
0.84 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
47.13
47.13
Open
-
P/E
15.98
EPS
0.04
Shares
6.2B
Outstanding
IOI Corp Bhd is one of the world's largest integrated palm oil producers. Its operations include oil palm plantations and Resource-based manufacturing divisions. The plantations are monitored to check oil palm nutrient status, seed breeding, ground conditions, and other data sources to improve the efficiency of each estate. The majority of revenue from the plantations comes from sales to its manufacturing divisions. Once the oil reaches the manufacturing divisions, it can be refined to create snack ingredients, soap, plastics, fatty acids, and other oils. The products are exported worldwide to many different customers, including some multinational corporations.

IOI Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IOI Corp (IOIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IOI Corp (OTCPK: IOIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IOI Corp's (IOIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IOI Corp.

Q

What is the target price for IOI Corp (IOIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IOI Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for IOI Corp (IOIOF)?

A

The stock price for IOI Corp (OTCPK: IOIOF) is $0.85 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 16:44:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IOI Corp (IOIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IOI Corp.

Q

When is IOI Corp (OTCPK:IOIOF) reporting earnings?

A

IOI Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IOI Corp (IOIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IOI Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does IOI Corp (IOIOF) operate in?

A

IOI Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.