IOI Corp Bhd is one of the world's largest integrated palm oil producers. Its operations include oil palm plantations and Resource-based manufacturing divisions. The plantations are monitored to check oil palm nutrient status, seed breeding, ground conditions, and other data sources to improve the efficiency of each estate. The majority of revenue from the plantations comes from sales to its manufacturing divisions. Once the oil reaches the manufacturing divisions, it can be refined to create snack ingredients, soap, plastics, fatty acids, and other oils. The products are exported worldwide to many different customers, including some multinational corporations.