Inari Amertron Bhd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company that is principally engaged in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services and electronics manufacturing services industries through a number of subsidiaries. The company's business segments include an electronic manufacturing services segment, an original design manufacturer of electronic test and measurement equipment segment, and an investment holding segment. The electronic manufacturing services segment contributes the majority of total revenue. The company has a business presence in Malaysia, Singapore, China, Philippines, Taiwan, and elsewhere, with Singapore accounting for most of its total revenue.