QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inari Amertron Bhd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company that is principally engaged in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services and electronics manufacturing services industries through a number of subsidiaries. The company's business segments include an electronic manufacturing services segment, an original design manufacturer of electronic test and measurement equipment segment, and an investment holding segment. The electronic manufacturing services segment contributes the majority of total revenue. The company has a business presence in Malaysia, Singapore, China, Philippines, Taiwan, and elsewhere, with Singapore accounting for most of its total revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inari Amertron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inari Amertron (INZRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inari Amertron (OTCGM: INZRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inari Amertron's (INZRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inari Amertron.

Q

What is the target price for Inari Amertron (INZRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inari Amertron

Q

Current Stock Price for Inari Amertron (INZRF)?

A

The stock price for Inari Amertron (OTCGM: INZRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inari Amertron (INZRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inari Amertron.

Q

When is Inari Amertron (OTCGM:INZRF) reporting earnings?

A

Inari Amertron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inari Amertron (INZRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inari Amertron.

Q

What sector and industry does Inari Amertron (INZRF) operate in?

A

Inari Amertron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.