There is no Press for this Ticker
Initio Inc provides Business and Financial Consulting. It is also engaged in investing and trading shares of publicly owned securities.

Initio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Initio (INTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Initio (OTCPK: INTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Initio's (INTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Initio.

Q

What is the target price for Initio (INTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Initio

Q

Current Stock Price for Initio (INTO)?

A

The stock price for Initio (OTCPK: INTO) is $0.27 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 18:48:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Initio (INTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Initio.

Q

When is Initio (OTCPK:INTO) reporting earnings?

A

Initio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Initio (INTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Initio.

Q

What sector and industry does Initio (INTO) operate in?

A

Initio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.