Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inpixon
The latest price target for Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 12, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting INPX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Inpixon downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inpixon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inpixon was filed on May 12, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inpixon (INPX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Inpixon (INPX) is trading at is $0.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
