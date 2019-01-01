International Paper (OTC:INPAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of International Paper using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
International Paper Questions & Answers
When is International Paper (OTCPK:INPAP) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for International Paper
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for International Paper (OTCPK:INPAP)?
There are no earnings for International Paper
What were International Paper’s (OTCPK:INPAP) revenues?
There are no earnings for International Paper
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.