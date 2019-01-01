QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

International Paper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Paper (INPAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Paper (OTCPK: INPAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are International Paper's (INPAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Paper.

Q

What is the target price for International Paper (INPAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Paper

Q

Current Stock Price for International Paper (INPAP)?

A

The stock price for International Paper (OTCPK: INPAP) is $105 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:21:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Paper (INPAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2013.

Q

When is International Paper (OTCPK:INPAP) reporting earnings?

A

International Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Paper (INPAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does International Paper (INPAP) operate in?

A

International Paper is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.