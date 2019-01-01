QQQ
SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (ARCA: INKM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF's (INKM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM)?

A

The stock price for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (ARCA: INKM) is $34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (ARCA:INKM) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) operate in?

A

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.