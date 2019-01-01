|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (ARCA: INKM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF.
There is no analysis for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF
The stock price for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (ARCA: INKM) is $34 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2018.
SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF.
SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.