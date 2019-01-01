International Isotopes Inc manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and other sealed sources. International Isotopes also distributes a varied selection of radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical and clinical research, and pharmacy compounding. International Isotopes's business consists of five business segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.