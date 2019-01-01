QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/133.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
45.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.73
EPS
0
Shares
502.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
International Isotopes Inc manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and other sealed sources. International Isotopes also distributes a varied selection of radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical and clinical research, and pharmacy compounding. International Isotopes's business consists of five business segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

International Isotopes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Isotopes (INIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Isotopes (OTCQB: INIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Isotopes's (INIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Isotopes.

Q

What is the target price for International Isotopes (INIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Isotopes

Q

Current Stock Price for International Isotopes (INIS)?

A

The stock price for International Isotopes (OTCQB: INIS) is $0.0912 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:24:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Isotopes (INIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Isotopes.

Q

When is International Isotopes (OTCQB:INIS) reporting earnings?

A

International Isotopes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Isotopes (INIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Isotopes.

Q

What sector and industry does International Isotopes (INIS) operate in?

A

International Isotopes is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.