Indorama Ventures PCL makes and sells a wide range of plastic polymers, chemicals, and fibers used in textiles, automotive, packaging, and lifestyle product industries. The firm organizes itself into five segments based on product type: Integrated PET; Specialty Chemicals; Packaging; Integrated Oxides and Derivative and Fibers. It generates maximum revenue from the Integrated PET segment. The company's product portfolio consists of products such as ethylene glycol produced from natural gas liquids, fibers, yarns, PET bottles, and specialty chemicals like naphthalene used in the manufacturing of plastics, among others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.