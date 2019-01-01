QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks

First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (INBKZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ: INBKZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029's (INBKZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Q

What is the target price for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (INBKZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029

Q

Current Stock Price for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (INBKZ)?

A

The stock price for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ: INBKZ) is $25.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (INBKZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Q

When is First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (NASDAQ:INBKZ) reporting earnings?

A

First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (INBKZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029.

Q

What sector and industry does First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 (INBKZ) operate in?

A

First Internet Bancorp - Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2029 is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.